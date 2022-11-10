Former Army man arrested for burglary in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The police have nabbed a former Army man for burglary. The suspect has been involved in incidents of theft across the tricity for the past one year, say police.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Harvinder Singh, alias Karan, alias Fouji, a resident of Phase VII, Mohali.

Complainant Sudha, a resident of Sector 51, had claimed they had gone to their hometown in Punjab on October 25. Upon return on October 29, they found their house ransacked. Jewellery worth several lakhs along with Rs 95,000 in cash were found stolen. The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 49 police station. During investigation, the suspect was arrested.

The police said during interrogation the suspect revealed he had been committing thefts across the tricity since 2021.

Three scooters, a motorcycle, an LCD television, two cameras, nine LPG cylinders and 92 coins of different countries, stolen from different places, were recovered from him.

Inspector Jai Parkash Singh, SHO, Sector 49 police station, said the accused had joined the Army in 2015 and was posted in Jammu Kashmir. “He left the job due to drug addiction and later started driving a cab. To get his daily fix, the suspect took to crime,” the SHO added.

The suspect was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody.

#Mohali