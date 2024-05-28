Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Two days after Congress candidate Manish Tewari asked BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon for 10-years balance sheet, the BJP today asked its former mayors to list the party’s achievements.

Addressing a press conference, former BJP mayors Subhash Chawla and Ravikant Sharma said all former mayors and deputy mayors of the party had gathered because Tewari had been telling lies. Former mayors Kamla Sharma, Asha Jaswal, Sarabjit Kaur, Poonam Sharma, Rajesh Kalia, KK Adiwal and former deputy mayor Rajendra Sharma were also present.

Ravikant said Tewari should explain to the people what he had done in his previous constituencies of Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib.

Chawla claimed the Congress candidate had once planned to contest elections from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh taking the advantage of his surname, but people there showed him black flags and chased him away. The residents of Kanpur were aware that Tewari had done nothing for the people of Punjab.

Ravikant said the Congress had no issues. So-called honest leaders of this party are lodged in jails. Kirron Kher has done a lot of development works during her tenure in the city.

He shared Kher got medical seats increased from 50 to 200. Also, new buildings of Secretariat and DC office were constructed. Such projects had remained in the discussion phase during the Congress tenure, he added.

Chawla said the BJP brought additional 29 MGT water to the city, which would take care of its water-related issues for next 40 years. An underpass was constructed in Mani Majra, roads and cycle tracks were built, proper disposal of garbage was ensured and the BJP councillors remained among the public during the Covid times. In 2021, 13 villages were developed at a cost of Rs 102 crore, he added.

Union minister meets transgender tea seller

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, interacted with Mona, a transgender tea seller, who is a beneficiary of a scheme of the Modi government and runs business outside the Nexus Elante mall.

