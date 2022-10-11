 Chandigarh's new District Sports Officer: Former DSOs, SAI deputy directors in the fray : The Tribune India

Chandigarh's new District Sports Officer: Former DSOs, SAI deputy directors in the fray

Post lying vacant since January | Interviews expected within two weeks

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 10

A former District Sports Officer (DSO) of Chandigarh; a former coach of the UT Sports Department, who was the acting DSO for one year; former deputy directors, Sports Authority of India (SAI); one former executive engineer of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and coaches/DSOs of neighbouring states have thrown their hats for becoming the city’s next DSO. The post has been lying vacant since January 1 this year.

Interviews to shortlist the new DSO is expected to be held within two weeks. However, given the grade of the post, it’s likely that a former DSO from Chandigarh or the neighbouring state will be selected for the job. Filling the post also becomes important as the UT Sports Department is planning to host the annual All-India Administrator’s Football Challenge Cup this month. For this, the teams have already been invited.

“As many as two former Chandigarh DSOs, including the one who was given the additional charge, deputy directors of the SAI, coaches and DSOs from Panchkula and Mohali have applied for the post. Apart from this, some former supervisors and officials of non-sports departments have also applied for the post. Scrutiny of documents is already under process and the interviews will be scheduled as per recommendations of the higher authorities,” said an official of the Sports Department.

Last month, the Administration had invited applications from retirees/pensioners retired from the Government of India/state governments/UT Administrations/ Boards/corporations to fill this post on a contractual basis for a period of one year or till it is filled on a regular basis. The post has been lying vacant since January 1 this year. Former coach Ravinder Singh (Laddi) retired from the post on November 30, 2020. Later, the department appointed former judo coach Krishan Lal to the post of the DSO on an ‘additional charge’. He retired on December 31, 2021.

“The selection procedure depends on the pay scale of the post. In the advertisement, the Administration didn’t clear the grade, but gave an example for filling the post under Grade 13. If considered Grade 13, a person having an experience of working as the DSO will be the strong contender for this post,” said another official.

As per the advertisement, there will be a fixed monthly amount by deducting the basic pension from the pay drawn at the time of the retirement. The amount of remuneration so fixed should remain unchanged for the term of the contract.

Applications invited last month

Last month, the Administration had invited applications from retirees/pensioners retired from the Government of India/state governments/UT Administrations/ boards/corporations to fill this post on a contractual basis for a period of one year or till it is filled on a regular basis.

