Former Punjab Dy CM’s son accused of assaulting university student

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s son, Udayveer Singh Randhawa, has been accused of thrashing a youth at a hotel in Sector 17 last night. Randhawa’s son also made a counter complaint against the youth, following which a cross FIRs were registered against both.

Narveer Singh Gill, a law student from Panjab University, claimed that he and his friends were dining at the hotel when Randhawa confronted and attacked him in the washroom over an old feud. Gill also stated that Punjab policemen accompanying Randhawa joined in the assault. He was later held at gunpoint and taken to the Sector 17 police station, he alleged.

Gill further accused the police station of pressuring him into withdrawing his complaint and reaching a compromise. He also alleged that the Randhawa recorded his video while being assaulted.

Sources said the former Deputy CM also reached the police station late night. He, however, didn’t respond to the calls made by this reporter.

Randhawa has alleged that Gill attacked him and tossed his turban. Gill ran away to the Sector 17 Plaza from where he was caught. This was the third time Gill had attacked him, he alleged.

Both Gill and Randhawa were taken to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for a medical examination.

Both parties were called to the police station in this evening, said the sources.

DSP Ram Gopal, PRO, Chandigarh Police, said a cross FIR had been registered against both and the matter was being investigated. Meanwhile, AAP held a press conference and demanded a fair probe into the incident. The party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang urged the UT Administrator to ensure justice to the injured student.

