Former Punjab politician Buttar declared proclaimed offender by Chandigarh court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

A local court has declared a former Punjab politician Yadwinder Singh Buttar a proclaimed offender (PO) in a molestation case registered against him by the Chandigarh Police on the complaint of model and former Mrs India, 2006, Frainy Ahuja. The court has also ordered the SHO concerned to produce the list of properties of the accused to initiate proceedings under Section 83, CrPC.

Frainy Ahuja, filed the complaint in 2014 against Bhuttar. She alleged that Bhuttar harassed and tortured her mentally and also threatened her for more than three years. She alleged that in 2012, the accused had sent objectionable messages on WhatsApp and e-mails.

She alleged that the accused claimed to be a politician from Punjab having good links with senior officers. On her complaint the police registered an FIR against the accused.

After investigation, the police filed a challan in 2017 against the accused in the court. The accused also filed a discharge application in 2017, which was dismissed by the court.