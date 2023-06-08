Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Former Director General of the Rashtriya Rifles, Lt Gen BS Randhawa, passed away in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. He had been ailing for some time and was hospitalised last month.

An alumus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in 1960. As a young Lieutenant, he went into battle at Tongfengla in the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict.

He also played an active role during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. Later on he went on to command the Fourth Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry. During his career, he held several key command, staff and instructional appointments.

As chief of the Rashtriya Rifles, he was responsible for overseeing the deployment, operations and administration of the force in counter-terrorist environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He was decorated with the Param Vashishth Seva Medal and the Ati Vashishth Seva Medal.

After retirement he had settled down in Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife and two sons, both of whom are residing in the US. The elder son had earlier served in the Army with 2 Sikh.

Lt Gen Randhawa’s last rites are scheduled to be held on June 11 after his sons arrive.

#Pakistan