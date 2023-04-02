Former village heads from Cong join BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

In a blow to the city Congress’ rural political base ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, several former sarpanches and panches of UT villages, belonging to the party, joined the city BJP in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the saffron party’s office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 here today.

District Congress Rural Committee chief and Mani Majra Society president Jeet Singh Bahlana, former sarpanches of Kishangarh Devendra Lubana and Gurvinder Kaur Lubana, Market Committee ex-chairmen Harbhajan Singh and Anand Singh Kajheri, former sarpanch of Attawa Gurdeep Singh, former sarpanches of Khuda Lahora Rakesh Sharma and Kamlesh Sharma, and former vice-chairman of Market Committee Sukhwinder Singh Kala joined the party were among those who reportedly joined the BJP.

Shekhawat said due to PM Narendra Modi’s public welfare schemes, many people were joining the BJP.

City Congress president HS Lucky said, “These were the people who were protesting against the BJP during the farmers’ agitation. Their joining the BJP will not have any effect on the Congress.”