Fortis brings together cancer survivors

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

To commemorate National Cancer Survivors Day, Saarthak, the cancer support group at Fortis, Mohali, organised an event today at the facility, where cancer survivors from different walks of life gathered to share their survival stories and inspire others. In a fun-filled and informative session, friends and families of more than 50 cancer survivors came under one roof to celebrate and ‘Salute the grit and determination of the cancer survivors.’

The day commemorates those who have survived the disease, while becoming a source of inspiration for others. The event kicked off with a lamp-lighting ceremony followed by several activities, including games, dance, tambola, Q&A session and other activities, which drew an energetic response from the kith and kin of the survivors present at the event.