Forum submits memorandum to Panchkula Mayor

Panchkula, May 9
The Haryanavi Cultural and Sports Development Forum, Panchkula, today submitted a memorandum to Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, demanding the naming of Sector 24-26 roundabout after Rehbare-Azam Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goel assured the delegation, which met under the chairmanship of councillor Harendra Malik and BJP Nada Mandal’s convener Jasvir Goyat, to take appropriate action regarding the demand.
Rakesh Gill, president of the Forum, and other office-bearers thanked Kulbhushan Goyal and said: “Naming the new roundabout after such great man is necessary to spread positivity among the common people. With such innovative efforts, we can show right direction to the youth by making the new generation acquainted with the lives of great men”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...