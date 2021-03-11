Forum submits memorandum to Panchkula Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 9

The Haryanavi Cultural and Sports Development Forum, Panchkula, today submitted a memorandum to Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, demanding the naming of Sector 24-26 roundabout after Rehbare-Azam Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goel assured the delegation, which met under the chairmanship of councillor Harendra Malik and BJP Nada Mandal’s convener Jasvir Goyat, to take appropriate action regarding the demand.

Rakesh Gill, president of the Forum, and other office-bearers thanked Kulbhushan Goyal and said: “Naming the new roundabout after such great man is necessary to spread positivity among the common people. With such innovative efforts, we can show right direction to the youth by making the new generation acquainted with the lives of great men”.