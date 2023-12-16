Forum to redress power grievances on Dec 18, 26

Panchkula, December 15
The Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will hear complaints of consumers at its headquarter in Sector 14 here on December 18 and 26 from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.
A UHBVN spokesperson said cases related to wrong bill, meter security-related matters, defective meter and voltage-related issues of consumers of the districts falling in Panchkula zone would be settled on the occasion.
