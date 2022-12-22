FOSWAC, 9 councillors come on one platform

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), an umbrella body of several RWAs, and nine councillors opposed the proposed “exorbitant and uncalled for” imposition of various taxes on city residents by the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu invited councillors from all political parties, including the nominated ones, of the Municipal Corporation.

Bittu appealed to all councillors “to save city residents from the clutches of the authorities who are on a spree to loot hard-earned money of residents by imposing various unreasonable taxes and service charges on them.”

He also deplored the proposed imposition of service charges on the services rendered by the Sampark Centres, which were established to serve city residents. He criticised the decision of paid parking in front of houses owned by the residents for the past several years.

Prem Lata, an elected representative of the area, wondered as to why Sector 35 was chosen despite opposition by its RWAs and the councillor.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Gabi said they oppose such unnecessary taxes. The Corporation was choking city residents by imposing taxes on them every now and then without any justification.

AAP councillor from Ward No. 18 Taruna Mehta expressed anguish about the “dictatorial attitude of officials, who are overruling the elected representatives.”

Bittu said nine councillors pledged to fight tooth and nail to protect the interest of city residents. If required, they would sit on a dharna at the Sector 17, Plaza. He said ruling party councillors did not attend the event.