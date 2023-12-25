 FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

During meet with Mayor, also highlights traffic, parking problems

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Mayor Anup Gupta speaks at a meeting of FOSWAC in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The Executive Committee of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) raised several civic issues with Mayor Anup Gupta during its meeting held at the People Convention Centre in Sector 36 here today.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “The Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation are not involving RWAs in policy and decision-making processes. Councillors are bound by their political party’s decisions. They have either least interest in becoming the voice of the residents of their wards or they are scared of annoying their party. The hot and burning issues of stay dog menace and Dadu Majra dumping ground are not addressed for several years.”

“Every UT Administrator, Adviser, MC commissioner and Mayor makes tall promises, but they simply complete their term and leave public at the receiving end. The deteriorating law and order is a serious matter. Choking traffic needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned. Despite the orders of the High Court, the MC failed to remove unauthorised vendors from the city markets,” he added.

FOSWAC members also raised mismanagement at parking lots. “Whether it is construction of underpasses, flyovers, multiple-storeyed parking or community car parking in congested sectors, the development of the city is hindered on the pretext of heritage status,” they commented.

Dr KS Chaudhary, president, RWA, Sector 38, raised the issue of the Dadu Majra dumping ground. The UT Administration and the MC failed miserably in resolving the issue and people living in the vicinity of the dump continue to suffer from health and breathing conditions, added Chaudhary.

KS Panchhi from the RWA, Sector 18, highlighted the issue of transfer of share-wise properties.

Pankaj Gupta, president, RWA, Sector 38 West independent houses, appealed to all political parties to nominate only a permanent resident of the city for the upcoming LoK Sabha elections.

Rajan Pall Singh from the RWA-21 said the condition of the Sector 21 market was miserable as roadside mechanics encroach on the corridors and parking space.

Deepa Dubay of the RWA, Sector 15, spoke about the deteriorating law and order in the city. “Despite the “Beti Bachao Abiyan”, the crime against women is at all-time high in Chandigarh,” she said. She added that around 3,800 women residents of Chandigarh were missing, the second highest in the country.”

S Talwar from the RWA, Sector 44, said the stray dogs menace was at its peak with the MC and the MP were sleeping over the issue.

Mayor Anup Gupta assured the residents of doing the needful to address their concerns.

