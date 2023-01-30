FOSWAC slams Chandigarh Administration, civic body for increasing charges and taxes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

The Federation of Sectors’ Welfare Association (FOSWAC), Chandigarh, today slammed the UT Administration as well the Municipal Corporation for increasing several charges during its executive committee meeting.

While addressing the members, FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu criticised the Administration and the MC for imposing various charges and taxes on city residents.

“They are acting like a business house whose only concern is to extort more and more from residents. We criticise the authorities for its draft policy of imposing parking charges in the residential area. The proposed policy of scrapping cars is nothing but to help the automobile lobby to sell more cars. In fact, India is a developing nation and the people have limited resources. Even such scrapping policy is not there in developed nations like the USA. The government should ensure strict pollution control norms instead of scrapping the vehicles.”

The House unanimously approved that the scrapping of vehicles after 15 years as proposed by the GoI should be reconsidered in the larger interest of the public.

To curb traffic problem, general secretary JS Gogia suggested change in the timings of institutions in a staggered manner and encourage group movement to institutional staff.

Chief patron RC Nayyer said there was a need to increase the number of buses. People should be encouraged to use public transport. Further, the Administration should consider running double-decker buses to check congestion on roads.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, attended the meeting as a special invitee.