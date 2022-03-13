FOSWAC takes up issues with Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The executive committee meeting of the FOSWAC (Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh) members was held at the People Convention Centre, Sector 36, today. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra listened to their grievances at the meeting.

While speaking about the cleanliness conditions in the city, Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, FOSWAC, said, “The roaster system for safai karamcharis is not maintained properly.” He also opposed proposed water tariff hike. Col (retd) Gursewak Singh from MHC, Sector 13, told Mayor that re-carpeting of road was not being done properly in Mani Majra as substandard material was used in repair work.

Kamal Brar, president, Ladies Wing, spoke about the car mechanic menace in Sector 21. VN Sharma from the RWA, Sector 40, said crores were spent on gymnasiums in Community Centres, but all were lying locked.

Kamaljeet Singh Panchhi spoke about the ban on plastic bags in Chandigarh. He said the RWAs and market associations should educate people not to use plastic bags. Shikha Nijahawan from Sector 27 told the Mayor and Commissioner about the monkey menace in her area and asked for a permanent solution to the problem.

Pardeep Chopra from RWA, Sector 21, spoke about dry leaves. SS Cheema from the RWA, Sector 50, said water supply was erratic in his area. Afternoon water supply had been discontinued, he added. The Commissioner assured FOSWAC members to fulfil their demands. —