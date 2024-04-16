Foundation day of Himachal celebrated at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Himachal Pradesh foundation day was celebrated today with great pomp at Punjab Raj Bhawan here.

The Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, extended greetings to all the guests present at the function.

He said Himachal was not only famous for its history and culture, but also famous all over the world for tourism. “On this occasion, we all have got the opportunity to understand and know how the people of the state have made this ancient land a center of prosperity and prestige.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit