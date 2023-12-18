Mohali: Foundation gifts musical instruments to students

Mohali, December 17
Twenty-five girls who aspire to pursue music in life were given musical instruments by NGO Dream Buds Foundation. This initiative was held to support the dreams of the needy at a Government School in Mullanpur Garibdas, district Kharar.
Diljott, founder of the Dream Buds Foundation, said, “We feel blessed to be able to serve the underprivileged and bring hope and positivity into their lives. Being an artist myself, I know how it feels to receive support at the right time. I could feel the joy that these girls felt when they were given these musical instruments.” The foundation also gave away a dhol stand to a student of this school (from Khandoli village) who is an extremely talented musician.
