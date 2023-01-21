Four arrested with 2 pistols, four rounds

Mohali, January 20
Four youths were arrested after two country-made pistols and four live rounds were recovered from them.
The suspects, identified as Ludhiana residents Harinder Singh, alias Kala, and Hardeep Singh, were arrested at a naka near Sector 70 here and a case under the Arms Act was registered against them at the Mataur police station.
On their questioning, Kharar residents Jagpreet Singh, alias Prince, and Gaganpreet Singh Maini were also nominated in the case and arrested.
The police said the suspects had a fight with opposite group over a parking issue in Kharar a few days ago. They were in a Cruze car with number plates covered with tape. They were looking for the other group to take revenge.
