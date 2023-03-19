Four awarded 2-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 18

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Chandigarh, has sentenced four accused - Ravinder, Ravinder Yadav, Subhash, and Rajinder Yadav - to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for attacking and injuring residents of Colony No. 4 in Chandigarh.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on the convicts. One more accused, Suminder Yadav, was declared a proclaimed offender during the trial.

On the complaint of a person, Deepak, the police registered a case on December 19, 2016. Deepak, a resident of Colony No. 4, Chandigarh, told the police that the accused attacked his father, Joginder, on December 18, 2016 with an iron rod and other weapons while he was returning from a nearby forest area. When his relatives tried to save him, the accused attacked them also.

After registering the FIR, the police arrested the accused. A challan against the accused was presented before a court.

Finding prima facie offence under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 341 and 506 of the IPC, 1860, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

While the counsels for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused under the charges framed against them. The court sentenced them to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment observing that the prosecution had duly proved the guilt of the accused.