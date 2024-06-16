Four booked for fraud

Mohali, June 15
The police booked some immigration firm owners from Sector 70, Mohali, and its employees for a Rs 10.80 lakh fraud.
On the statement of Harjinder Singh of Kaithal, a case of cheating has been registered against Nishan Singh, Kulveer Singh Kaura, Reet Kaur Kaura and Amandeep Kaur at the Mataur police station.
The complainant stated that he had paid the money to send wife Sarabjit Kaur and sister Daljit Kaur to Canada.
The suspects had promised to send them abroad within a period of six months, or return the money. However, the suspects failed to repay the amount to the victims.
