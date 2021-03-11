Four booked on charge of mining in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: The police have booked two Kheri Gujran women (landowners) and two unidentified persons for mining at Samgoli village in Dera Bassi. The police impounded three vehicles one of which did not have a registration plate. Dera Bassi SHO Kulveer Singh said, “Dera Bassi JE-cum-mining officer Narottam Sharma said the local MLA had found soil being dug up in fields with the help of Poclain machines and tippers. Permission had only being taken from the Water Resources Department to level the land, but deep digging was being undertaken. MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said he had received a complaint after which he visited the spot. TNS

PU gets new Registrar

Chandigarh: Prof Yajvender Pal Verma from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, has been given the charge of Registrar, PU, till further orders. The orders were issued by the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Wednesday. He will be replacing Vikram Nayyar, who has been given additional charge of the same post. TNS

Tiwana PSEB secy

Zirakpur: Dera Bassi SDM Swati Tiwana, a 2016 PCS officer, has been transfered as Secretary, Punjab School Education Board, Mohali. However, the government is yet to announce her replacement.