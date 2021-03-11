Four booked on charge of mining in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi: The police have booked two Kheri Gujran women (landowners) and two unidentified persons for mining at Samgoli village in Dera Bassi. The police impounded three vehicles one of which did not have a registration plate. Dera Bassi SHO Kulveer Singh said, “Dera Bassi JE-cum-mining officer Narottam Sharma said the local MLA had found soil being dug up in fields with the help of Poclain machines and tippers. Permission had only being taken from the Water Resources Department to level the land, but deep digging was being undertaken. MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said he had received a complaint after which he visited the spot. TNS
PU gets new Registrar
Chandigarh: Prof Yajvender Pal Verma from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, has been given the charge of Registrar, PU, till further orders. The orders were issued by the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Wednesday. He will be replacing Vikram Nayyar, who has been given additional charge of the same post. TNS
Tiwana PSEB secy
Zirakpur: Dera Bassi SDM Swati Tiwana, a 2016 PCS officer, has been transfered as Secretary, Punjab School Education Board, Mohali. However, the government is yet to announce her replacement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai
The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation