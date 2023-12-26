Four car-borne miscreants held with 60-kg marijuana

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 25

In a major drug seizure, the CIA staff of Mohali arrested four persons after 60-kg marijuana was recovered from the car they were travelling in today.

Senior police officials said it was one of the biggest drug hauls in the district this year.

The suspects were identified as Kamlesh Ahirwal, 32, a resident of Solan, Abhilash Kumar, 21, of Nawan Nagar, Buxar (Bihar), Adit Kumar Singh, and Chandan Kumar, 28, a resident of Sanjhauli, Rohtas (Bihar).

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the City Kharar police station on December 24.

The police said the suspects, who were travelling in a HP registration number car, were stopped at a naka underneath the Christian School bridge in Kharar around 10:30am. Cops said the car, driven by Kamlesh, was checked and two briefcases were found in it. Both of them contained six packets each of 5-kg marijuana. According to the police, during questioning at the spot, the suspects told them, “We have only this marijuana and do not possess any other narcotic substance.”

Senior CIA staff officials said they were working on backward and forward linkages to establish the chain of the drug network.

This year, the Mohali police have registered 250 cases under the NDPS Act at various police stations in the district. The number is significantly less than what was recorded in the previous two years — 392 in 2022 and 257 in 2021.

The police lodged a total of 3,711 cases this year. Senior officials said the police were actively pursuing gangsters and drug smugglers to curb the menace.

Two days ago, the Dera Bassi police had recovered 28.50-kg marijuana and 80-kg poppy husk from three persons in two separate cases. Mubarikpur resident Tej Pal, 19, and Jatinder of Sambhal UP, 21, were arrested at a naka near focal point, Mubarikpur. In another case, cops had nabbed Dadpura resident Ravi, 36, a meat shop owner, near Kuranwala village on the basis of secret information and recovered 80 kg of poppy husk from him. He is already booked under the NDPS Act in a case in 2019. A fresh case was registered against him at the Dera Bassi police station.

250 drug cases in Mohali this year

This year, the Mohali police have registered 250 cases under the NDPS Act at various police stations in the district.

The number is significantly less than what was recorded in the previous two years —392 in 2022 and 257 in 2021.

The police lodged a total of 3,711 cases this year.

Officials said the police were actively pursuing gangsters and drug smugglers to curb the menace.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali