Four conmen strip 70-yr-old woman of gold jewellery in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Four miscreants posing as cops tricked a 70-year-old woman and made off with her gold jewellery in Sector 22 here today.

Sources said the victim, identified as Kamlesh Rani, a resident of Sector 22, was returning home from the market when the suspects approached her on two motorcycles.

They claimed to be cops posted in the crime branch.

The miscreants then told the victim that snatching incidents were rising following which, as a precautionary measure, one should not wear jewellery while walking on the road.

The suspects asked the victim to remove her jewellery and wrap it in her stole. The victim first refused to remove the jewellery, but agreed when the suspects told her that she would be fined Rs 20,000 otherwise.

As she removed her two bangles and two rings, the suspects took them from her and wrapped them in her stole.

On reaching home, the woman realised that her ornaments had been exchanged with artificial jewellery.

The police were informed about the incident. Cops reached the spot and scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Pose as cops, cite snatching cases

  • Suspects on two bikes approach victim walking on road, pose as cops
  • Ask her to not wear jewellery in the open, citing rising snatching incidents
  • Tell the Sector 22 woman to remove ornaments she was wearing, keep it in her stole
  • The victim refuses, but agrees on being threatened with a fine of Rs 20,000
  • Returns home to realise her ornaments have been exchanged with fakes

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

‘Woh bhi kya din thay’: Food bill from 1985 with ‘Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5’ goes viral
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

