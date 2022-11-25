Four conmen strip 70-yr-old woman of gold jewellery in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Four miscreants posing as cops tricked a 70-year-old woman and made off with her gold jewellery in Sector 22 here today.

Sources said the victim, identified as Kamlesh Rani, a resident of Sector 22, was returning home from the market when the suspects approached her on two motorcycles.

They claimed to be cops posted in the crime branch.

The miscreants then told the victim that snatching incidents were rising following which, as a precautionary measure, one should not wear jewellery while walking on the road.

The suspects asked the victim to remove her jewellery and wrap it in her stole. The victim first refused to remove the jewellery, but agreed when the suspects told her that she would be fined Rs 20,000 otherwise.

As she removed her two bangles and two rings, the suspects took them from her and wrapped them in her stole.

On reaching home, the woman realised that her ornaments had been exchanged with artificial jewellery.

The police were informed about the incident. Cops reached the spot and scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Pose as cops, cite snatching cases