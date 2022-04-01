Four contract virus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged four fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing the active case count to 24. The virus has so far claimed 1,165 lives in the UT. Meanwhile, two patients were reportedly cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. —TNS

Just one fresh case in Mohali

Mohali: Only one case of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,691 in the district. One patient was reportedly cured of the disease while there was no fresh fatality on Thursday. The only case was reported from the Dera Bassi area. As many as 11,26,062 people have been given the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine while 8,30,109 have been given the second dose as well. Apart from this, 22,506 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or third dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 69,808 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 17 were given the jab till Thursday. —