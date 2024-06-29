Four days after blaze, firm gets fire safety notice

Chandigarh, June 28
The fire safety department of the local Municipal Corporation has served another fire safety advisory-cum-notice on a firm in the Industrial Area, Phase II, from where a fire incident was reported on June 24.
The department informed that a similar notice was issued on July 25 and October 6 last year, but there was no compliance of the instructions. The firm was once again asked to install firefighting system and make life safety arrangement as per norms within 30 days and apply for the fire safety certificate online.
“In the meantime, if any mishap occurs due to non-compliance of firefighting and safety norms, you will be held responsible for any loss of life and property and penal action as deemed fit will be initiated under the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act as applicable to the UT,” read the notice issued by Station Fire Officer, Fire Station, Industrial Area, Phase II.
“After the fire incident, we carried out a preliminary inspection and found a certain fire safety violations following which this notice was served,” said a fire wing official.
