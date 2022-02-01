Four deaths, 344 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 31

The city on Monday saw the death of four comorbid patients and 344 new cases of Covid-19. A positivity rate of 11.59 per cent was recorded as 3,228 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. A 71-year-old woman from Sector 50, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at the PGI. She was fully vaccinated. A 63-year-old man from Sector 20, a case of type-1 respiratory failure, died at the GMCH-32. He too was fully vaccinated. A 40-year-old woman from Dhanas, a case of congestive heart failure, breathed her last at the GMSH-16. She was fully vaccinated as well. A 55-year-old man from Dhanas succumbed to the virus at the PGI. He was a case of decompensated chronic liver disease. He was not vaccinated against Covid. With this, the death toll in the city has reached 1,122. — TNS

Mohali witnesses 2 deaths, 267 cases

Mohali: Two more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,124. An 85-year-old man of Phase 3B2, Mohali, and a 70-year-old man of Harmilap Nagar near Baltana in Zirakpur died of the disease. Meanwhile, the district witnessed 267 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the tally to 93,133, while 1,093 patients were cured of the disease. Of the 4,380 active cases, only 36 patients are hospitalised. — TNS

One death in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district saw 115 Covid cases on Monday, taking the tally to 42,709. The active caseload came down to 940. It also saw one death. A 71-year-old woman from Sector 21, who was suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, succumbed to the disease. She was unvaccinated. The death count now stands at 401. — TNS