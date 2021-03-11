in brief

Four drive away SUV at gunpoint in Zirakpur

Four robbers took away an SUV at gunpoint from near the Metro store on Thursday evening. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: Four robbers took away an SUV at gunpoint from near the Metro store on Thursday evening. In a complaint lodged with the police, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Bahadurgarh, said he and his manager Amitabh Aggarwal were travelling in a white SUV to Chandigarh for company work. Around 7.40 pm, he stopped on the highway in front of the Metro store. The manager went to the store for some work while he parked the vehicle on the roadside. Meanwhile, four persons arrived there and one of them put a pistol on his stomach, and asked him to come out of the vehicle. They took the vehicle and drove towards the Chandigarh side. The complainant stated Rs 2 lakh was lying in the vehicle. Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said: “The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident. The robbers will be caught soon.” TNS

Three booked for stabbing

Chandigarh: A Burail resident, Rahul, reported that three unknown persons, who were on a scooter, sped away after stabbing him near the Sector 33/34/44/45 roundabout on May 27. The complainant got injured and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered. TNS

Two injured in hit-&-run mishaps

Chandigarh: A resident of Mohali reported that a car driver hit her scooty near the Grain Market Chowk. The complainant got injured and was admitted to the GMSH-16. On the basis of the vehicle’s registration number, a case was registered on May 27. In another case, a Daun resident, Gurpreet Singh, stated that an unknown car driver sped away after hitting his father-in-law, who was on a motorcycle, near Zirakpur barrier on May 25. The victim got injured and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Youth held with stolen phones

Chandigarh: A Burail resident, Ravi, alias Nagi, 19, has been arrested for stealing two mobile phones from the house of a Yamunanagar native, Satnam Singh, on May 26. A case has been registered. TNS

Imported cigarettes seized

Chandigarh: A joint team of the health, police, food safety and excise departments on Saturday inspected the premises of a firm in Sector 22-B and seized a huge stock of imported cigarettes and tobacco products without the pictorial diagram and necessary warning. The seized products included 85 packets of foreign-made cigarettes and 44 tobacco packets. TNS

