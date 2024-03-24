Four firms lose consultancy licence

Mohali, March 23
The administration has cancelled the consultancy licence of proprietor Gurpreet Singh of Gurdaspur, who runs Continental Educational Guidelines in Phase 2. The licence has been cancelled under the provisions of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2012.
The consultancy licence of Trust Overseas Education Consultants in Phase 2, Mohali, owned by Gagandeep Kaur of Sector 127, Kharar, was also cancelled. SEC Global Education and Migration Experts, Phase 2, owned by Manpreet Singh of Ludhiana and partner Vicky Verma of Sector 37, Chandigarh, was also cancelled. The Additional District Magistrate Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke cancelled the consultancy licence of Future Maker Education Consultant, Sector 125 in Kharar, which was owned by Ravi Rana.
