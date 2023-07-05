Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 4

An outlet at the Night Food Street (NFS) opposite the PGI has fetched a whopping Rs 5.15 lakh in rent per month to the Municipal Corporation (MC). It is four times the rent fetched in the last auction.

Also, the rent of two other outlets has jumped to two times the previous rent. According to the MC, Kiosk-I, which had fetched for Rs 1.30 lakh per month in the November 2019 auction, went for Rs 5.15 per month under a two-year contract.

Likewise, Kiosk II, which had gone for Rs 1.20 lakh per month, has now been rented for Rs 2.75 lakh per month. Kiosk III was taken for Rs 2.70 lakh per month. It had previously gone for Rs 1.15 lakh per month. All these are the highest rent bids ever for NFS kiosks. The reserve rent for each outlet was only Rs 1 lakh/month. These costs are excluding GST.

According to civic body officials, there are a total of four outlets at the NFS. These three kiosks had been lying shut since March when their contract expired. The contract of the fourth one will expire next year.

Pay more from month-end

In March, the MC General House had approved an increase in the prices of more than 75 food items served at the NFS from 20% to 100% under a new tender. The new outlets with the new rates are expected to become functional from this month-end.

Now, stuffed paranthas will cost Rs 30 against Rs 15 and tea Rs 15 against previous prices of Rs 5.

The cost of coffee has been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20, cold coffee from Rs 30 to Rs 40, soup from Rs 25 to Rs 40, veg noodles from Rs 45 to Rs 70, shahi paneer from Rs 75 to Rs 110, dal makhni from Rs 45 to Rs 70 and chilly paneer from Rs 75 to Rs 120, veg thali from Rs 75 to Rs 90 and special veg thali from Rs 100 to Rs 120.