Four held for friend's murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 3

Police have arrested four youths on the charge of murdering their friend over a financial dispute near Bassi Pathana on February 18. A missing person complaint about Rajinder Singh (34) of Santemajra was filed by his family on February 23.

The suspects, identified as Hanumangarh residents Hira Singh and Manjot Singh, Amandeep Singh of Mansa and Prabhjot Singh of Kharar, have been booked under Sections 302, 364, 201, 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

The police said the five friends dealt in the sale and purchase of used cars and lived in a rented accommodation at Kharar. One of the cars belonging to the victim met with an accident while being driven by his friend. Its repairs cost Rs 40,000, which his friend paid by withdrawing money from the victim’s account using his ATM.

On February 18, the suspects took Rajinder in a car to an area at Bassi Pathana. They strangled him with a cloth and also hit him in the head with a rod. They dumped the body in a canal.

The police nabbed the suspects after one of them transferred some money from the victim’s mobile phone on February 24.