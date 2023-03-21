Four-hour rain leaves roads in Panchkula waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

Various places in the city were waterlogged as heavy rain lashed the city for about four hours today.

Due to heavy rain, the Sector-19 underpass was filled with rainwater. Many bikes were seen stuck in the accumulated water.

Many places, including Tawa Chowk, Abhaypur, Industrial Area, Phase 2, Harmilap Nagar, Rajeev Colony, Indira Colony and Sector 20, were flooded with rainwater. Even two hours after the rain had stopped water did not drain out.

Bharat Hiteshi, chairman, House Owners Welfare Association, Sector 10, said the roads near the main roundabouts in the city were waterlogged due to rain. Two-wheeler riders were the worst-hit.

He said Panchkula had old drainage system due to which the rainwater remained stagnated on the roads for a long time. The drainage of water was very slow. Apart from this, non-cleaning of road and streets from time to time was also a major reason for waterlogging, he added.

Zirakpur: Heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi areas today. Long queues of vehicle and jams were witnessed at various intersections and chowks throughout the day. The VIP Road too was choked with rainwater at several places with two-wheeler riders finding it difficult to wade through slush and rainwater.