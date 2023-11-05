Four missing kids reunited with parents

Panchkula, November 4
The police today reunited four children, who were found missing, with their parents under Operation Muskaan. The campaign is being held from November 1-30.
The family members of the missing persons thanked the police for their help and cooperation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Partap Singh said in November, police teams would continuously work towards reuniting missing persons with their families. The teams would also gather information about beggars roaming on roads and try to rehabilitate them.
A missing woman was also reunited with her family.
