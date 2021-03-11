Four shops gutted in Panchkula fire

Panchkula, May 29

Four shops were gutted in a fire at the Sector 7 market here late yesterday night.

The fire, which began around 2 am, damaged the ceiling of nearby shops also.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused it. No one was injured, but three shops were gutted completely while one was partially damaged. Six fire engines rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

Rs 1L relief to 3 owners

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta gave a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to three shop owners and Rs 50,000 to one more shop owner from his discretionary quota.