Four shops gutted in Panchkula fire

Panchkula, May 29
Four shops were gutted in a fire at the Sector 7 market here late yesterday night.
The fire, which began around 2 am, damaged the ceiling of nearby shops also.
A short-circuit is suspected to have caused it. No one was injured, but three shops were gutted completely while one was partially damaged. Six fire engines rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.
Rs 1L relief to 3 owners
Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta gave a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to three shop owners and Rs 50,000 to one more shop owner from his discretionary quota.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned
Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP
Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...
Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report
But Punjab DGP defends it