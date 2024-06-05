Four walk free in murder-bid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

A local court has acquitted four persons in an attempt to murder case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

Vijay Kumar, alias Billa, Ram Chander, Sanju, alias Kancha, and Gourav of Chandigarh have walked free in a case registered under Sections 341, 323, 506 and 307 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station on March 16, 2019.

In a complaint to the police, Rakesh Kumar, a PGI employee, stated that after calling it a day around 2 pm, he reached the parking lot on the hospital premises where he had parked his motorcycle.

The complainant stated that in the meantime, the suspects, who were armed, also reached there and attacked him before fleeing while issuing threats to him. He stated that he suffered multiple injuries in the incident.

Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, the counsel for the accused, argued that the accused were falsely implicated in the case.

He stated that there were many contradictions in the statements given by the complainant. The complaint was made to the police eight hours after the alleged incident. Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was added by the police three days after the FIR was registered.

However, the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution has proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted all accused of the charges framed against them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.