 Four years on, PGI to host convocation tomorrow : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Four years on, PGI to host convocation tomorrow

Four years on, PGI to host convocation tomorrow

Four years on, PGI to host convocation tomorrow

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to host its 36th annual convocation. The academic extravaganza is scheduled for November 2 at the PGIMER.

In a press briefing, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, would grace the occasion as the chief guest, while Prof KK Talwar, a Padma Bhushan awardee and the former PGIMER Director, would be the guest of honour.

The convocation at the PGIMER is a momentous occasion as it would be held after a four-year hiatus due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It would bring together 218 graduates from various medical disciplines, who would be awarded medals for their academic excellence. Besides, 1,775 graduates would receive their degrees, marking their successful completion of rigorous training and education in various medical disciplines, including MD/MS, DM/MCh and PhD courses.

Prof Lal said the PGIMER plays a significant role in providing health coverage to disadvantaged populations through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Under the scheme, the PGIMER had already served over 90,000 patients, making it the highest number of beneficiaries among public sector hospitals in India.

Prof Lal said the PGIMER would surpass the count of 100,000 beneficiaries, who would avail benefits of the scheme, in the next two months. One of the remarkable achievements of the PGIMER is its prolific organ transplant programme in which 4,869 renal transplant surgeries have been performed till date.

Notably, in 2023, 278 renal transplant surgeries were performed surpassing the figures from the previous year. The institute has also successfully initiated living-donor liver transplants. Now, the waiting time for transplants has reduced from 12 to 14 months to just two months.

In the field of research, the PGIMER has gained recognition after being rated number one health institution in India by the prestigious Clarivate, a UK-based agency, for its impact factor in journals.

The institute received significant funding for extramural and intramural research projects amounting to approximately Rs 62 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively. The Indian Council of Medical Research has sanctioned 50 research projects to the PGIMER faculty, eight per cent of the total projects at the national level.

Carpooling to reduce traffic on campus

It is estimated that the event would host over 2,500 people. The institute authorities have appealed to residents of the PGIMER campus and hostels to walk to their duty areas and refrain from bringing vehicles with an exception to physically challenged individuals. Those residing outside campus have been advised to opt for carpooling, use public transport or hire cabs for commuting to the event.

#PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

2
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

3
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

4
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

5
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

6
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

7
India

Thailand scraps visa requirements for Indians to draw more tourists

8
Sports

Irfan Pathan celebrates yet another Afghan victory; this time his dancing partner is Harbhajan Singh

9
India

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

10
Entertainment

When Bobby Deol took to drinking because his films didn't work

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’

Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’

Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: SC to 5 states

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states

Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning

Low wind speed adding to Punjab’s farm fire crisis

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report

Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report

Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Nuh district

Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district

DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths in Amritsar

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Wholesale onion rates crash as 20 truckloads arrive at Vallah mandi

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Dharam Pal superannuates, Home Secretary gets additional charge of Chandigarh Adviser

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: SC to 5 states

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Road safety campaign yields results as mishap deaths dip in Punjab

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora

Administration urged to lower level of Fatehgarh Sahib road