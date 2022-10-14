Fourth seed Anuj in tennis final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

Fourth seed Punjab’s Anuj Pal defeated Chandigarh’s Parmath Kaushik to march into the boys’ U-16 final, on the penultimate day of the St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament. Pal defeated Kaushik in straight sets 6-3 7-5. Second seed Aswajit Senjam of Manipur outplayed Punjab’s Armaan Walia 6-0 6-2.

In the boys’ U-12 semifinal, Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi defeated Haryana’s Mohit Singh 6-1 6-1 and Ishir Mehta ousted Varnit Dhawan 6-0 6-1. In the girls’ U-16 semis, Mannat Awasthi defeated Akshita Vashisht. Mannat was leading 6-1, when Akshita conceded the match. Krittika Katoch defeated second seed Ajenika Puri 6-2 6-3 to become the second finalist. In the girls’ U-12 semifinals, Maahira Bhatia defeated Ditti Prajapat 6-1 6-2 and Vanshika Yadav outplayed Ananya Sharma 6-1 6-4.