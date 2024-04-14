Fourth suspect held in Mahesh murder case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 13

The Ambala police have arrested the fourth suspect in connection with the murder case of Mahesh Gupta, whose dead body was recovered under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

‘A Case of Human Sacrifice’ The suspects have claimed that some deity wanted a human sacrifice, and since Mahesh was known to them, they planned and asked Mahesh to deliver some idols and items to perform a pooja. After performing rituals, they killed Mahesh. He was strangulated, and something was tied to his private part too. — Rajat Gulia, DSP

The arrested suspect has been identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Railway Vihar in Ambala Cantonment. He was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Earlier, the police had arrested three suspects — Priya, her brother Hemant, and his wife Priti — and they were sent to judicial custody too. During the investigation, the suspects disclosed the involvement of another family member (Mohit) in the case.

DSP Rajat Gulia said, “The suspects have claimed that some deity wanted a human sacrifice, and since Mahesh was known to them, they planned and asked Mahesh to deliver some idols and items to perform a pooja. After performing rituals, they killed Mahesh. He was strangulated, and something was tied to his private part too.”

