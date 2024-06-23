Fraud: Jeweller, son booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a jeweller of Mani Majra and his son for cheating a woman. In her complaint with the police, the has alleged that Parshu Ram Manya and his son Surender, who own “Shobha Jewellers” in Mani Majra, cheated her out of a “mangalsutra” and a pair of gold earrings. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Man held in theft case

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Sector 52 for stealing. Pankaj of Sector 41 alleged that Harsh (25) stole two gas stoves and Rs 1,500 from his shop at Badheri village. TNS

Draw for plots tomorrow

Panchkula: The District Administration is set to give away allotment letters of Kalka plots under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana to applicants. The administration will hold a draw of lots to allocate the houses to eligible beneficiaries on Monday. TNS

Stray dog mauls 4-year-old boy

Zirakpur: A 4-year-old boy, Shivansh Sharma, of Preet Colony in Zirakpur, was bitten by a stray dog outside his house this morning. Shivansh was playing outside his home when the dog attacked him and bit him on the leg. The child was taken to a private hospital for treatment. TNS

Protest outside Kharar MC office

Mohali: Congress leader Jagmohan Kang staged a protest in front of Kharar Municipal Council with party workers. He said the local MLA had failed to provide basic amenities such as electricity and water.

Health check-up camp organised

Chandigarh: A free health check-up camp was organised by the Chandigarh Chemists Association at the Community Centre, Sector 38, on Saturday. The medical support was provided by a private hospital. Nearly 150 persons benefitted from the camp. — TNS

