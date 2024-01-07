Fraud: Sector 21 resident booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident alleged Sandeep Chojar (55) of Sector 21-A cheated her by withdrawing Rs 4,93,500 from her account at a Sector 37 bank branch by forging her signatures on withdrawal forms. A case under Sections 464, 465, 470, 471 and 120B of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh: The police arrested Mani Majra resident Rohit (20) and recovered 42 nips of country-made liquor from his possession near Khera Mandir in Mani Majra. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. The suspect was bailed out. TNS

Migrant, dog die of asphyxiation

Mohali: A migrant and a pet dog died in sleep after they inhaled toxic fumes from a genset at a house at Sahauran village, Kharar, on Thursday. Victim Sachin of Bahapur (UP) and the house owner’s dog slept in a room with no ventilation. TNS

City girls beat Mohali in cricket

Chandigarh: In the Suradha Rani Memorial Cricket Tournament, Chandigarh Cricket Nursery defeated Bajwa Rising XI, Mohali, by seven wickets. Batting first, the Mohali outfit posted 107 with the help of Monit Kumar (22) and Kamaldeep Singh (17). In reply, Chandigarh Cricket Nursery scored 109/3. In the second match, St Joseph’s School defeated 56-Sports Association by eight wickets. TNS

Cricket c’ship from January 9

Mohali: Kurukshetra District Cricket Association will face Saupin’s Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, in the inaugural match of the 2nd RP Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament from January 9. A total 10 teams from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will participate in it.