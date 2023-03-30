Fraud suspect held

Panchkula, March 29
The police today claimed to have arrested a Karnal native for fraud.
The suspect has been identified as Sohan Sharma, a resident of Nigdu village in Karnal district and currently residing in Sector 25 here.
He was accused of duping a Panchkula woman, Sudesh Sharma, of Rs 9.5 lakh.
A case under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station. After investigating the case, the police arrested the suspect.
