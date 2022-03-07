Fraudster held for duping Sec 34 resident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

A fraudster, who allegedly duped a Sector 34 resident of Rs1.53 lakh over a period of six years on the pretext of getting an insurance policy matured, has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police.

The complainant, Sadhu Singh, had reported that in 2014, a few persons introduced themselves as Ravi Mishra, Kamlesh Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Vimal Dubey and Ankit Mishra.

The police said Ravi Mishra presented himself as an employee of the company posted in the department of money disbursal. Mishra lured the complainant to transfer money in different bank accounts to get the insurance money.

“The victim deposited the money between 2014 and 2020. He later realised that he had been duped following which he submitted a police complaint and a case was registered in August last year at the Sector 17 police station,” said a police official.

The police investigated the case and nabbed the suspect, identified as Vipul Soni (28), on March 5. He was produced before a court and sent to four-day police remand. “We will investigate about the other suspect involved in cheating,” the police official said.