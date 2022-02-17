Fraudster nabbed by police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A fraudster has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly duping a Mani Majra resident of Rs69,096. Complainant Jaspreet Singh had met the suspect, Virendra Kumar Gautam, through Instagram. The suspect claimed that he knew an employee of the Director General of Civil Aviation and could get an air ticket from Delhi to Canada booked on a discounted rate. The victim paid the money. However, the suspect failed to deliver the ticket. The police registered a case and nabbed the suspect. The police said the suspect had duped several other persons on the pretext of getting them tickets on discounted rates. TNS

IIT-Ropar bags 81st position

Ropar: The IIT, Ropar, has bagged the 81st spot and has debuted in the list of top 100 in THE Young University Rankings-2022. Its overall score this year stood at 48.8, with the global rank of 81. Among various parameters, it has scored 99.7 in citation and 37.7 in industry income. Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT, Ropar, said, “Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2022 is a testament of our efforts in the global academic order. Our place among the best in the world shows the profound hard work the IIT, Ropar, fraternity is doing to bring synergy in the lives of our students, our communities and around the globe”. TNS

Nine booked on assault charge

Mohali: The police have booked nine unidentified persons for assaulting two brothers of Gharuan with sharp weapons on Tuesday night. The victims, Rajvir Singh and Balbir Singh, are natives from Ludhiana district and work at a security agency in Chappar Chiri. The victims have identified one of the assailants as Fatehgarh Sahib native Gurvinder Singh, at present living at Grain Market, Kharar. TNS

GGDSD men win championship

Chandigarh: GGD SD College, Sector 32, claimed the overall championship in the Panjab University Inter-College Mallakhamba (men) Championship. DAV College-10 claimed second position and PU Campus finished at third spot. In the women's category, MCM DAV College-36 won top position. Post Graduate Government College for Girls-42 claimed second position while Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, finished third. TNS

Central scales for nurses?

Chandigarh: The Central Government has asked the UT Administrator to consider implementation of the Central pay scales and Central service rules for the nurses in the city. In a letter, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requested the Administration to examine the matter pertaining to implementation of the pay scales and service rules and take appropriate action under intimidation to it. The nurses have also requested creation of 656 posts of as per INC/SIU norms. TNS

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the UT police under the NDPS Act. The district crime cell nabbed 28-year-old Dharminder, alias Ganja, from Sector 44, with 14.800 kg of ganja. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. In another incident, Satpal (43), a resident of Ambala district, was nabbed from Makhan Majra with 58 banned injections. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.