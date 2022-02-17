BRIEFLY

Fraudster nabbed by police

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A fraudster has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly duping a Mani Majra resident of Rs69,096. Complainant Jaspreet Singh had met the suspect, Virendra Kumar Gautam, through Instagram. The suspect claimed that he knew an employee of the Director General of Civil Aviation and could get an air ticket from Delhi to Canada booked on a discounted rate. The victim paid the money. However, the suspect failed to deliver the ticket. The police registered a case and nabbed the suspect. The police said the suspect had duped several other persons on the pretext of getting them tickets on discounted rates. TNS

IIT-Ropar bags 81st position

Ropar: The IIT, Ropar, has bagged the 81st spot and has debuted in the list of top 100 in THE Young University Rankings-2022. Its overall score this year stood at 48.8, with the global rank of 81. Among various parameters, it has scored 99.7 in citation and 37.7 in industry income. Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT, Ropar, said, “Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2022 is a testament of our efforts in the global academic order. Our place among the best in the world shows the profound hard work the IIT, Ropar, fraternity is doing to bring synergy in the lives of our students, our communities and around the globe”. TNS

Nine booked on assault charge

Mohali: The police have booked nine unidentified persons for assaulting two brothers of Gharuan with sharp weapons on Tuesday night. The victims, Rajvir Singh and Balbir Singh, are natives from Ludhiana district and work at a security agency in Chappar Chiri. The victims have identified one of the assailants as Fatehgarh Sahib native Gurvinder Singh, at present living at Grain Market, Kharar. TNS

GGDSD men win championship

Chandigarh: GGD SD College, Sector 32, claimed the overall championship in the Panjab University Inter-College Mallakhamba (men) Championship. DAV College-10 claimed second position and PU Campus finished at third spot. In the women's category, MCM DAV College-36 won top position. Post Graduate Government College for Girls-42 claimed second position while Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, finished third. TNS

Central scales for nurses?

Chandigarh: The Central Government has asked the UT Administrator to consider implementation of the Central pay scales and Central service rules for the nurses in the city. In a letter, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requested the Administration to examine the matter pertaining to implementation of the pay scales and service rules and take appropriate action under intimidation to it. The nurses have also requested creation of 656 posts of as per INC/SIU norms. TNS

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the UT police under the NDPS Act. The district crime cell nabbed 28-year-old Dharminder, alias Ganja, from Sector 44, with 14.800 kg of ganja. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. In another incident, Satpal (43), a resident of Ambala district, was nabbed from Makhan Majra with 58 banned injections. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Top Stories

13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

We comply with laws: Company

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Election Commission prepares expenditure list

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists’ woes

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Chandigarh: MP-led panel pitches for relief to allottees

Excuse of not being an advanced country no longer available: High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

Deep Insight Jalandhar West: Close contest between Congress & BJP on cards

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir

Congress Sanaur candidate Harry faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins