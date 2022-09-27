Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

In a brazen attempt, cyber fraudsters used the display picture (DP) of Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur in their Whatsapp number to extract money from her acquaintances.

Though it is not yet known whether any person was duped through this method, several such requests have been made at the city’s First Citizen’s behest. Following this, the Mayor issued an appeal to the people to not fall into the trap. She has also lodged a police complaint in this regard.

“I appeal to the city residents that if anyone receives such a message with my name or picture, please do not send money to any account/Google Pay and report it to the police,” said the Mayor.

In one of the screenshots shared by the Mayor, the imposter, who had put up her DP, messaged, “Hello Rajinder, How are you? Where are you at the moment? There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls....please put money in my account I need for my some known person.”

The Mayor said she got calls from her friends if she needed money as they had received messages from her. Surprised at it, she asked them to remain cautious and lodged a complaint. “If anyone gets such message on any online platform, it is fake,” she added.

The imposters had earlier also tried this trick and used UT Director General of Police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan’s name and DP seeking Amazon gift cards from his acquaintances on a popular messaging and video-calling app. The fraudsters also tried to dupe people by seeking Amazon gift cards using UT Adviser Dharam Pal’s picture on WhatsApp.