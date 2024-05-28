Free bike ride for voters in Mohali district on June 1

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 27

The district administartion, in collaboration with Rapido, is launching “Sawaari Zimmedari Ki” initiative under which free bike taxi rides would be offered to voters on June 1 to reach polling booths.

District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain flagged off an awareness rally consisting of over 50 bike taxi captains from the DC Office to encourage voter participation.

“On the day of polling, voters can avail free rides on the Rapido app using the code ‘VOTENOW’ to exercise their democratic right. The initiative aims to facilitate voters and ensure a more inclusive electoral process, said the DC.

There will be over 500 bikes to transport voters to booth and back home on June 1.

