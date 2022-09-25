Free dengue, platelet tests

Chandigarh: Tera Hi Tera Mission Hospital has started free dengue and platelet tests at its clinical lab near Nirman Theatre, Sector 32-C. NGO head Harjit Singh Sabharwal said free hospitalisation and treatment would be provided to needy dengue patients at Tera Hi Tera Hospital located inside the Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26.
