Dera Bassi: Sukhmani Dental College, organised a free dental check-up and awareness camp under the guidance of Principal Dr Sachin Passi. A team of doctors, including D Ramandeep Kaur Sohi (Professor and HOD), and interns, examined local residents and apprised them about the proper brushing techniques and various ailments, which effects oral health. TNS

Heritage train tour

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a one-day heritage train tour from Kalka to Shimla. The trip was organised by Sikh Educational Society (SES). Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), secretary, SES, members of management and Dr Navjot Kaur, Principal, accompanied 91 faculty members from the college in the tour. TNS

Annual prize distribution

Chandigarh: Dev Samaj College, Sector 45, of Education organised its 41st annual prize distribution function on the college premises. Students, who achieved laurels in both curricular and co-curricular activities, were felicitated on the occasion. As many as 180 students were given medals during the function. TNS

Menstrual Hygiene Day

Chandigarh: To mark the celebration of the International Menstrual Hygiene Day, swachhta committee (Arts) of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36, organised an awareness session wherein demonstration on incinerator for sanitary waste was held for students. The college has installed incinerators in several washrooms on the campus as well as hostel. This demonstration aimed to sensitise students about disposal of used sanitary napkins in a scientific and hygienic way. TNS

UIFT releases e-brochures

Chandigarh: The UIFT and VD, Panjab University, hosted a poster presentation for MSc students (Fourth semester). During the event, e-brochures titled “Research dimensions” for the previous year and the current MSc final year were released. Award for excellence in research was given to Lakshita, award for outstanding poster presentation was bagged by Ashwita, Diksha was awarded for most significant research, Kritika was felicitated for outstanding research content and Gurpreet got the award for the social impact of research on the occasion. TNS

STUTI training programme

Chandigarh: A seven-day DST-supported STUTI training programme started at the Department of Chemistry and SAIF, Panjab University, on Saturday. Thirty participants from 23 institutes are attending the training programme. The research background of 19 different states will be shared with participants during the programme. TNS

CGC wins ‘Toycathon 2022’

Landran: Team Savoirs from Chandigarh College of Engineering (CGC) Landran, bagged the top spot in the grand finale of ‘Toycathon 2022’, held at nodal centre PIET, Haryana. Shubham Sharma, Sarthak Garg, Shashank Sharma and Simran Gupta were adjudged winners for their innovative creation named ‘Nimble witted hide and seek game’. The team was felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The competition was organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell in association with the AICTE, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and technology.