Free eye check-up camp organised

Chandigarh, August 19

The Khanak Welfare Foundation, Chandigarh, today organised a free eye check-up camp in Parchh for village residents in association with the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Free Polyclinic Trust.

Jaspreet Kaur, the founder and director of the foundation, said that their focus was on reaching out to rural communities that need free vision screening, glaucoma screening, refraction and free eye spectacles and medicines.

Yogesh, a volunteer for the foundation, said they had arranged a team of eye specialists and paramedical staff from the PGIMER, headed by Dr Ashok Singh. Medha Kaushal, who oversaw the registration process, said more than 150 persons, mostly from Jayanti Majri, Soonk and Bari Parachh villages, attended the camp to get treated for various eye-related ailments.

Prof Rajesh Gill from Panjab University was the guest of honour on the occasion. The chairman of the trust, Balbir Singh, showed her around the camp.