Free medical camp on February 19 in Mohali village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 15

A free medical camp will be organised by Sahibzada Ajit Singh Free Polyclinic Trust at Perch village on February 19 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Chairman of the trust Balbir Singh Mohali said the camp was being organised in association with a private hospital at Chandigarh. A team of specialists in the fields of pulmonology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and paediatrics among others would examine patients.

Run by the trust, the polyclinic is offering free quality medical services to the needy for over two decades. “It caters to nearly 40 nearby villages and has proved a boon for thousands of people living there. The polyclinic also offers dental care OPD services. A dental surgeon will also offer his services at the camp,” said Balbir Singh.