Free medical camp on May 27

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

A free medical check-up camp will be organised by the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Free Polyclinic Trust, Perch, at Gurdwara Barh Sahib at Nayagaon on May 27 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Chairman of the trust Balbir Singh Mohali said a special provision for cancer detection would be made at the camp. To make people aware about cancer, a team of Sahayata Charitable Welfare Society, Chandigarh, will be present on the occasion, along with a mobile mammography bus by Sohana Hospital, Mohali.

A team of specialists in the fields of pulmonology, orthopaedics and gynaecology, among others, would examine patients. A dental surgeon will also offer his services at the camp, Balbir said.