Free medicines distributed

Mohali, January 7
Nearly 200 people were examined at a free medical camp organised by Pink Foundation at Khuda Jassu.
A team of doctors, led by Dr Lenica, a general practitioner, Dr Lunchenbi Devi, a dental surgeon, and Dr Manish, an optometrist, conducted the camp. Residents of Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Nayagaon, Dhanas and surrounding areas benefitted from the camp. Medicines like paracetamol were distributed free of cost.
