Free UT bus travel for differently abled

Chandigarh, November 10
The UT Administration has allowed free travel facility to those with physical disabilities in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses in the tricity.
According to an order issued by the administration, those with hearing and speech disabilities, HIV-AIDS infection, differently abled, mentally challenged, blind and thalassemia children along with an attendant can travel in AC and non-AC CTU buses in the tricity (MC limit) free of cost. Such individuals must carry an ID issued by the competent authority UT or a Unique Disability ID.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...