Free UT bus travel for differently abled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The UT Administration has allowed free travel facility to those with physical disabilities in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses in the tricity.

According to an order issued by the administration, those with hearing and speech disabilities, HIV-AIDS infection, differently abled, mentally challenged, blind and thalassemia children along with an attendant can travel in AC and non-AC CTU buses in the tricity (MC limit) free of cost. Such individuals must carry an ID issued by the competent authority UT or a Unique Disability ID.